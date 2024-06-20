Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 3,118 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $95.11. 131,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

