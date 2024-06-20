Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.76. 38,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,740. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.