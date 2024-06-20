Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,050 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,397,000 after purchasing an additional 134,997 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RGA opened at $206.39 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.07 and a 12 month high of $213.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.26 and a 200-day moving average of $182.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

