Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 2,250 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after acquiring an additional 252,206 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $91.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average is $90.49. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

