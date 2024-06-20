Mather Group LLC. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,634,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,956,000 after acquiring an additional 454,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arista Networks Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $340.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.51. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $148.32 and a one year high of $344.13. The company has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08.
Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.
Insider Transactions at Arista Networks
In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,950 shares of company stock valued at $85,099,340. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
