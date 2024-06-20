Mather Group LLC. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in General Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 70,666 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $164.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.38. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $170.80.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

