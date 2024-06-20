Mather Group LLC. Has $1.49 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $172.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.36.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.23.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

