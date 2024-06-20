Mather Group LLC. Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $58.94 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

