Mather Group LLC. Has $295,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after buying an additional 106,203 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $151.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.78. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $157.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.