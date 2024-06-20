Mather Group LLC. Lowers Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $123.44 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $123.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,563 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.58.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

