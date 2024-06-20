Mather Group LLC. Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 28,354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NIKE Stock Performance
NYSE:NKE opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.17. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
