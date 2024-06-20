Mather Group LLC. Sells 41 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,674,006,000 after buying an additional 384,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,141,059,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after buying an additional 158,031 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after buying an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after buying an additional 962,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $326.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,834 shares of company stock worth $18,989,549. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

