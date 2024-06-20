Mather Group LLC. Sells 5,001 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,947,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,671 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,322 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,046,000 after purchasing an additional 556,401 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 707,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,341,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 657,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,640,000 after purchasing an additional 657,529 shares in the last quarter.

GNR opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $51.68 and a 12-month high of $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

