Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $197,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

Marriott International stock opened at $243.25 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.03 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.53.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.