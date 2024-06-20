Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Up 2.0 %

PNR stock opened at $79.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $85.84. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

