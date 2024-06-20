Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Qorvo by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,901,000 after purchasing an additional 120,213 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 647,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after buying an additional 82,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $114.71 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average of $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -157.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

