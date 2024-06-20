McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives $315.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.14.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $250.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.67. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $180.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

