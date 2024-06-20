Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,459 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8,340.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after buying an additional 1,026,274 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.18. 7,137,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,266,807. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 100.36%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

