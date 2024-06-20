Melia Wealth LLC Invests $10.05 Million in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,252,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,000. Sachem Capital accounts for approximately 5.6% of Melia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. 18.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Sachem Capital Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.65. 757,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,176. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $125.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Sachem Capital Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.60%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is currently 169.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SACH. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Report on SACH

Sachem Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SACH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.