Melia Wealth LLC Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 221,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for about 3.9% of Melia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Melia Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.70. 1,491,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,227. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

