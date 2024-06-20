MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.49 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $50.94 or 0.00078861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 15% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $289.65 million and approximately $16.49 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 53.10819803 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $13,112,038.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

