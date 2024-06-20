Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $143.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MU. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.92.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $153.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17. The stock has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,724,533 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.