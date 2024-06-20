MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up to $33.38

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.38, but opened at $34.31. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 194,667 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 8.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
