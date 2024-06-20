Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. Research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 704,659 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 63,871 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,824 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 627,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

