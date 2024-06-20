Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $252.24

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.24 ($3.21) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($3.86). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 303 ($3.85), with a volume of 248,445 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 340 ($4.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,300.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 268.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 253.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

