Mizuho Increases Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $28.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

WOLF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WOLF

Wolfspeed Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of WOLF opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. Analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 64.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.