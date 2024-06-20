MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $214.74

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $214.74 and last traded at $218.26, with a volume of 134047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.11.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity at MongoDB

The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -77.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.95 and its 200-day moving average is $374.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,245,973. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $651,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,305,000 after buying an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MongoDB by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 1.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.