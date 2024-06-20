Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) COO Purchases $10,920.00 in Stock

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) COO Andrew Cittadine purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,957.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Cittadine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Andrew Cittadine acquired 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Andrew Cittadine bought 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $9,120.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Andrew Cittadine purchased 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Andrew Cittadine acquired 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $7,680.00.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

MNPR opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MNPR

About Monopar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.