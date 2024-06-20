Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 1,755 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $548.13. 2,962,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,149. The company has a market capitalization of $472.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $524.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $551.29.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
