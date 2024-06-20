Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 16,605 iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDSFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 367,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,156. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

