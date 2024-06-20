Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 40 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $782.42. The company had a trading volume of 339,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,654. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $775.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $791.05. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

