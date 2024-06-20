Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $80.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

