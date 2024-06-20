Montecito Bank & Trust Has $350,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,400,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,553,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,341,000 after buying an additional 2,001,644 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,494,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,432,000 after buying an additional 1,915,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,145. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

