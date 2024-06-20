Montecito Bank & Trust Has $4.12 Million Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,229,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after purchasing an additional 650,295 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,121,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,189,000 after acquiring an additional 47,615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,126,000 after purchasing an additional 188,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CWI remained flat at $28.35 on Thursday. 81,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,966. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

