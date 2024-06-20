Montecito Bank & Trust Has $9.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,727 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.67 and its 200-day moving average is $157.58.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.