Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $299,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Montecito Bank & Trust owned about 2.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 5,462.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 36,667 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,813,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 3,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 238,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 230,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 59,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,311. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

