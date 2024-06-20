Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $310,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Montecito Bank & Trust owned 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 595,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 53,567 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,744,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 275,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 76,350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.32. 625,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

