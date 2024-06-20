Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $404,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBDQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 747,584 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 752,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 495,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 492,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 77,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 298,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,077 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDQ remained flat at $24.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 328,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,374. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

