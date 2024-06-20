Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $78.46. 7,800,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,254,313. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.32.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

