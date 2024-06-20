Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.4% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 38.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 115,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 32,024 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2,763.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 317,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,902,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,050,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

