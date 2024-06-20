Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 24,185 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,185 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,698,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after buying an additional 404,970 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,785. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4723 dividend. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

