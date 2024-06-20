Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 3,564 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.13. 936,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,324. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.62 and its 200 day moving average is $176.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $185.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.