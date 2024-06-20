Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 40 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE FDX traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.49. 848,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,263. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $223.24 and a one year high of $291.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.17.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.