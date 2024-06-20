Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 442 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.47. 3,279,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,316. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.