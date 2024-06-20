Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 4,384 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 437.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,595. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

