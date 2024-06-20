Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.0 %

Alphabet stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,693,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,661,412. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.89. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $180.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.26.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

