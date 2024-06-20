Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Invests $222,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $4,773,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $179.65. 6,598,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,956,470. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $184.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

View Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.