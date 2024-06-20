Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,459 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,044. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

