Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $418.49

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $418.49 and last traded at $418.49, with a volume of 238709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $412.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Get Moody's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.