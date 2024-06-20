Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.63. 250,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 489,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

Morphic Trading Up 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 14.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 11.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

