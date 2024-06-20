Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.63. 250,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 489,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.49.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
